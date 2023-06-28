DISTURBING Body Cam Footage Shows Police Rescuing Toddler From Being Drowned by Deranged MI Mother [VIDEO]

Body cam footage shows the terrifying moment police officers found a 35-year-old mother in Calhoun County, Michigan trying to brutally murder her children.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Last weekend, law enforcement received a call from a distressed 15-year-old girl who said that her mother was trying to kill her sisters.

In the body cam footage, a police dispatcher is heard telling officers, “We have a female on the line, she’s advising her mother has just killed her sister. She’s advising there is a knife involved, we’re trying to get further… the mother has stabbed her sister.”

Describing the initial 911 call, Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp said, “I know it was pretty frantic, and there was crying in the background… and screaming, and she was saying her mom was trying to kill her sisters.”

When officers arrived at the home of Jessica Edward-Ricks, located on Bluestern Court in Albion, they found her holding her two-year-old daughter underwater in the bathtub.

Police quickly grabbed the baby and began administering CPR. They were eventually able to revive her.

Officers then made an even more horrific discovery. The two-year-old had stab wounds on her chest and throat.

Another child of four years old had also been stabbed. It appeared that the two-year-old and four-year-old had both been forced to ingest cleaning chemicals.

These children were quickly transported to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

There was an eight-year-old and a 15-year-old who were also in the home, but neither appeared to be injured.

Body cam footage captured the police response and the horrible scene they found upon their arrival.

WATCH (Caution: View Discretion is Advised):

According to Kipp, officers have been to Edward-Ricks’ home before on calls for domestic assault, but never for child abuse.

Edward-Ricks was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, and two of second-degree child abuse.

She pled not guilty to these six felony charges.

Edward-Ricks was arraigned on Tuesday. She appeared before attorney magistrate Amber L. Straub via video call, during which the defendant appeared to be laying on a bed.

Straub ordered Edward-Ricks to undergo a mental health evaluation and set bond at $500,000/ The preliminary hearing will be held on July 18.