Dirty Facebook META Announces Release of “Twitter Rival” Called THREADS So They Can Censor, Ban and Silence Conservatives on a Whole New Platform

Facebook-META wants to challenge Twitter with a new platform called “THREADS.”

The dirty social media company hopes to gain users so they can censor, ban and silence conservative voices in a whole new arena.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on Facebook censorship of conservative voices for years. Facebook META has banned a photo of Santa kneeling before Baby Jesus, the Star Spangled Banner video, and the Bible verse John 3:16.

Facebook eliminated or censored ALL of the top Pro-Trump pages in 2017 immediately after President Trump’s victory.

META misses the good old days – when they could ban millions of conservative users on a whim. So the dirtbags at the corrupt company is launching a Twitter rival called THREADS to take on Twitter.

Mario Nawful reported:

META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding ‘Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter. Rumors have been circulating about the app’s public name being ‘Threads’. META’s chief product officer Chris Cox described Project 92 as “our response to Twitter” and mentioned that it will allow Instagram users to automatically transfer their followers and user information straight to the new app. Cox threw shade at

@elonmusk

‘s Twitter by claiming Meta’s “been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run.”

META to Release “Twitter Rival” Called THREADS

Another sh*tty product from a truly sh*tty company. Let’s all hope it is a complete failure.