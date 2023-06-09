DeSantis Condemns Trump Indictment — and Uses it to Campaign For Himself

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis condemned the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump — and used his statement about it to campaign.

DeSantis posted a statement about the “weaponization of federal law enforcement” to his Twitter account on Thursday evening.

“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” DeSantis began. “We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.”

The tweet continued, “Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?”

DeSantis then quickly switched gears to campaign for himself.

“The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all,” the governor concluded.

The Department of Justice has indicted former President Donald Trump on seven counts related to handling classified documents, according to reports.

Trump responded to the federal charges by declaring, “I AM INNOCENT” in multiple posts on Truth Social.

This is the first time in the history of the United States that a former president has faced federal charges.

In his video response, Trump declared that “I am an innocent man” and pointed out that he is currently polling ahead of Joe Biden.

“Our country is going to hell and they come after Donald Trump by weaponizing the Justice Department and weaponizing the FBI,” Trump said.

Trump said the charges against him are a “hoax,” just like Russiagate.

The former president also accused the agencies of engaging in election interference by trying to destroy his reputation to defeat him in the election.

“I am an innocent man. I did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “We will prove that again.

This is the second time Trump has been indicted this year, but the first time being charged federally. In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.