Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost Attends Concert and Goes on Profanity Laced Tirade Against Ron DeSantis (Video)

by

Freshman lawmaker Maxwell Frost of Florida is receiving backlash after a video of him at a Paramore concert in DC has gone viral.

In the video, Rep. Frost is invited on stage by Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams and she asks Frost if he has anything to say to the crowd.

Frost responded to Williams’ question and shouted “F*** Ron DeSantis and F*** fascism.”

WATCH:

Frost was also captured on video performing the song Misery Business.

In response to the backlash from both Democrats and Republicans Frost tweeted out, “I said what I said.”

It appears Maxwell’s latest stunt may make it easier for himself to get booted from Congress in 2025.

On Facebook, dozens of users commented on Frost’s latest post and showed their frustration with the congressman.

LOOK:

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.