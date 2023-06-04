Democrat Rep. Maxwell Frost Attends Concert and Goes on Profanity Laced Tirade Against Ron DeSantis (Video)

Freshman lawmaker Maxwell Frost of Florida is receiving backlash after a video of him at a Paramore concert in DC has gone viral.

In the video, Rep. Frost is invited on stage by Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams and she asks Frost if he has anything to say to the crowd.

Frost responded to Williams’ question and shouted “F*** Ron DeSantis and F*** fascism.”

WATCH:

lol they’re so mad 😂😂 https://t.co/GxPRzWa8SU — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

Frost was also captured on video performing the song Misery Business.

Very grateful for this moment. I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS pic.twitter.com/vbXueib9Ec — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) June 3, 2023

In response to the backlash from both Democrats and Republicans Frost tweeted out, “I said what I said.”

It appears Maxwell’s latest stunt may make it easier for himself to get booted from Congress in 2025.

On Facebook, dozens of users commented on Frost’s latest post and showed their frustration with the congressman.

LOOK: