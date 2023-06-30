Delivery Driver Shoved Off Bike to Make Way for Biden’s Motorcade (Video)

Joe Biden on Thursday caused a commotion as his motorcade unexpectedly traveled through New York City.

As the large motorcade came through the busy streets of the Big Apple many New Yorkers were wondering what was happening considering they weren’t given a heads-up.

One delivery driver especially wished he was warned.

A video published by journalist Ian Miles Cheong shows a delivery driver being pushed by a police officer in order to make way for Biden’s motorcade.

The officer pushed the Getir delivery driver almost into a moving NYPD police car.

A delivery driver who had almost finished crossing the road is shoved off his bike to make way for Joe Biden. This is what liberal democracy looks like. These people are better than you and don’t you forget that. pic.twitter.com/1uWKqqTcxV — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 30, 2023

Per The West Side Rag:

Upper West Siders on their way home, walking their dogs, heading for the park, or out for errands wanted to know what all the commotion was about outside the El Dorado building on Central Park West at 90th Street on Thursday evening. Those watching the spectacle were quick to answer, “The President is visiting.” Some then went on their way, but others joined the crowd hoping for a glimpse, or just curious about the elaborate security operation. President Joseph R. Biden was visiting the El Dorado for a campaign event, according to his official schedule, and spent about an hour there before heading for another event in town, and then back to Washington in the evening.

Biden knows all about falling off bikes.

Back in June of last year Biden fell off his bike while cycling through Henlopen State Park in Delaware.

