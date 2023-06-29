DC Police Arrest Seattle Man Several Blocks from Barack Obama’s House with Explosives in Vehicle – Taylor Taranto Had J6 Warrant Out for His Arrest, Was Kicked Out of Nightly Vigil Outside DC Gulag

DC Law enforcement arrested James Taranto today in Washington DC several blocks from Barack Obama’s home. CBS says he had “materials to make explosives” akin to a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle. Taranto allegedly has a January 6-related warrant out for his arrest.
CBS said he was in Washington DC and attended the nightly vigils for the January 6 political prisoners outside of the DC Gulag.
The Gateway Pundit on Thursday spoke to Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, about Taranto.
Micki told The Gateway Pundit that her group kicked out Taranto from their nightly vigils. She said he was acting strange. He believed Ashli was not killed by police.
It’s not clear why Taranto was still walking around free in Washington DC if he was inside the US Capitol and near Ashli Babbitt when she was killed? That seems a bit strange.
In a previous video Taranto described how he was near Ashli Babbitt when she was shot dead.
CBS News reported:
A man with materials to make explosives and an active Jan. 6-related warrant was arrested by law enforcement in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, D.C., neighborhood, multiple sources briefed on the matter tell CBS News.
Several sources identified the suspect as 37-year-old Taylor Taranto, of Seattle, Washington. Secret Service spotted him within blocks of the Obama’s home, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. Taranto fled, and Secret Service chased him. He was running toward the Obama home, but was apprehended before reaching it.
Taranto’s van was parked close to where he was arrested. There were multiple weapons and the materials to make some kind of explosive device akin to a Molotov cocktail, but it had not been assembled, according law enforcement officials familiar with the details. He had said he had explosives, but first responders only found the materials to make them.
U.S. officials were concerned because Taranto had made threats during recent livestreams on social media against a public figure. He also had an open warrant on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol. He wasn’t in Obama’s neighborhood by mistake, a U.S. official noted.
According to a senior law enforcement official, Taranto had been in Washington, D.C., area for a couple of months. He had been seen camping out in his van near the D.C. jail where many of the Jan. 6 defendants are being held, and some of his livestreams were apparently posted while he was in the D.C. area.