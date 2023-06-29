DC Police Arrest Seattle Man Several Blocks from Barack Obama’s House with Explosives in Vehicle – Taylor Taranto Had J6 Warrant Out for His Arrest, Was Kicked Out of Nightly Vigil Outside DC Gulag

DC Law enforcement arrested James Taranto today in Washington DC several blocks from Barack Obama’s home. CBS says he had “materials to make explosives” akin to a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle. Taranto allegedly has a January 6-related warrant out for his arrest.

CBS said he was in Washington DC and attended the nightly vigils for the January 6 political prisoners outside of the DC Gulag.

The Gateway Pundit on Thursday spoke to Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt, about Taranto.

Micki told The Gateway Pundit that her group kicked out Taranto from their nightly vigils. She said he was acting strange. He believed Ashli was not killed by police.

It’s not clear why Taranto was still walking around free in Washington DC if he was inside the US Capitol and near Ashli Babbitt when she was killed? That seems a bit strange.

In a previous video Taranto described how he was near Ashli Babbitt when she was shot dead.

CBS News reported: