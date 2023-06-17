Dallas Realtor Handed Brutal Reality Check After Claiming He’s Creating a “Rainbow Underground Railroad” to Help LGBTQ people “Escape” Texas

A Texas realtor is so upset over his state passing legislation combatting the radical left’s LGBTQ agenda that he has started a so-called “rainbow underground railroad” to help gay Texans and others in red states leave for greener pastures. But conservatives and Twitter Notes gave him a brutal reminder over the history of the term “Underground Railroad” and mocked him relentlessly.

As KFOR reported Thursday, Dallas realtor Bob McCranie is helping LGBTQ people list their homes in Texas and then connect them with an agent in another state or even a different country. It all just depends how far they want to get away from conservatives.

McCranie told KXAN Tuesday he initially called his project “Flee Texas” but claims he received so much interest across the country that he changed the name and expanded his aims.

What we discovered was we got so much response from other states that we decided to expand and become “Flee Red States.” We’ve helped 27 groups of people so far get out.

McCranie then boasted that he has created a “rainbow Underground Railroad” of gays fleeing supposed oppression.

We’re calling it the rainbow Underground Railroad. We’re trying to get people out quietly and get them to someplace where they feel safer.

There’s one small problem with his claim of creating an underground railroad. Elon Musk’s Community Notes handed him a brutal reality check:

The Underground Railroad was a network of Americans who helped slaves covertly escape to freedom. There is no law preventing LGBT Americans from moving into, or out of, Texas. This realtor is simply providing the service, selling homes, for which he is paid.

Realtor helps LGBTQ+ Texans leave state through ‘rainbow Underground Railroad’ https://t.co/vx7sCVFwpg — KFOR (@kfor) June 16, 2023

Pretty insulting to compare helping gay Texans who enjoy full rights under the law to people who helped slaves (people with no rights) escape their cruel owners. Don’t count on McCranie’s woke left allies saying a word, though.

Regular Americans had plenty to say, however, and their responses were quite savage:

Very underground. Very hush hush. — Thelonious Bosch (@TheloniousBosch) June 16, 2023

You follow the unicorn through the rainbow Underground Railroad pic.twitter.com/TsxcLIasKD — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) June 16, 2023

Is it because the regular railroad is broke down, @PeteButtigieg? — Julio Menendez (@Julio_Econ) June 16, 2023

Well that, and no one is trying to stop anyone from coming or going haha. Next up, “Therapists consoling people waiting at Costco gas lines as this era’s version of the Trail of Tears”. — Morpheus (@Spitfires22) June 16, 2023

We cannot rest in our struggle until LGBTQXYZ people are allowed to just rent a U-Haul and drive somewhere else … like people do EVERY SINGLE DAY without a theatrically performative production attached to it. — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 16, 2023

Texan here. Not saying a word. Don’t want to interrupt them. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) June 16, 2023

Considering the massive influx of Californians has helped pushed Texas to near swing-state status, thousands of woke Democrats suddenly fleeing Texas would certainly be a welcome relief.