Complete Disgrace: Democrat State Senator Says “F*** the Suburbs” While Giving Speech On Senate Floor

Democrat state senator LaTonya Johnson of Wisconsin made some crude remarks while addressing the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Johnson, who serves as a state senator for Wisconsin’s 6th district, went on a profanity-laced rant while discussing a recent Republican state budget proposal.

Johnson told her colleagues in the senate, “F- the suburbs…cause they don’t know a god damn thing about how life is in the city.”

Scott Bauer from the AP press was the first to report about Johnson’s inappropriate remarks.

Johnson has yet to apologize for her remarks and even some Democrat lawmakers have praised Johnson for her comments.

Wisconsin state representative Francesca Hong immediately came to Johnson’s defense and claimed Johnson was just speaking “passionately.”

Hong also claimed Republicans have been “legislating racism.”

Check out Hong’s badly misspelled tweet below:

