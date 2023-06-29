Complete Disgrace: Democrat State Senator Says “F*** the Suburbs” While Giving Speech On Senate Floor

Democrat state senator LaTonya Johnson of Wisconsin made some crude remarks while addressing the Senate floor on Wednesday.

Johnson, who serves as a state senator for Wisconsin’s 6th district, went on a profanity-laced rant while discussing a recent Republican state budget proposal.

Johnson told her colleagues in the senate, “F- the suburbs…cause they don’t know a god damn thing about how life is in the city.”

WATCH:

Democrat State Sen. @StateSenLaTonya exclaimed, “F- the suburbs…cause they don’t know a god damn thing about how life is in the city” when speaking on the Senate Floor She failed to mention the millions Milwaukee receives under a recently passed GOP-led Shared Revenue Package pic.twitter.com/Y9ID8hT91u — WI Conservative War Room (@WisConWarRoom) June 29, 2023

Scott Bauer from the AP press was the first to report about Johnson’s inappropriate remarks.

Her speech came during debate of the Republican-written state budget Democrats are offering a series of amendments to emphasize issues they care about, including gun safety, increasing funding for school safety and funding a child care program created during the pandemic — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) June 28, 2023

Johnson has yet to apologize for her remarks and even some Democrat lawmakers have praised Johnson for her comments.

Wisconsin state representative Francesca Hong immediately came to Johnson’s defense and claimed Johnson was just speaking “passionately.”

Hong also claimed Republicans have been “legislating racism.”

Check out Hong’s badly misspelled tweet below: