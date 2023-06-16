Communist President Xi Meets “Old Friend” Bill Gates During His First Visit to China Since 2019 (VIDEO)

Notwithstanding his reputation as a global advocate for clean energy and sustainable practices, Bill Gates traveled to China this week to meet Xi Jinping using his private jet.

Chinese communist President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates to Beijing.

At Beijing’s Diaoyutai state guest house, a place reserved for high-level foreign dignitaries, Xi referred to Gates as “an old friend” and expressed optimism for future cooperation beneficial to both nations.

“I often say the foundation of U.S.-China relations lies with its people. I place my hopes on the American people,” Xi stated in a video released by state broadcaster CCTV.

“With the current global situation, we can carry out various activities beneficial to our two countries and people, activities that benefit humanity as a whole,” he said.

The meeting marked Gates’ first visit to China since 2019, a year before COVID-19 broke out, and Xi’s first encounter with a foreign entrepreneur in years.

“You are the first American friend I’ve met in Beijing this year,” Xi Jinping said.

Gates expressed his honor at being granted an audience with Xi.

“We’ve always had great conversations, and we’ll have a lot of important topics to discuss today… it’s very exciting to be back,” Gates said.

In a post on his personal blog, Gates said he and Xi had discussed global health and development challenges such as health inequity and climate change. The last reported meeting between Xi and Gates was in 2015, when they met on the sidelines of the Boao forum in Hainan province. In early 2020, Xi wrote to Gates thanking him and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for pledging assistance to China, including $5 million for its fight against COVID-19. Xi also discussed the global rise of artificial intelligence (AI) with Bill Gates and said he welcomed U.S. firms including Microsoft bringing their AI tech to China, two sources familiar with the talks said. One of the sources said they also discussed Microsoft’s business development in China.

Will Bill Gates confront China for being the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases?

China accounted for about 27% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, more than the United States and the European Union combined.