Confirmed: Penn State Professor and Dog Lover Accused of Bestiality is a Longtime Liberal Who Donated to Liz Warren, Hillary Clinton, and John Kerry

The Gateway Pundit reported on Thursday that Themis Matsoukas, a 64-year-old professor of chemical engineering at Penn State University, was charged Monday with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct.

The charges came after allegations surfaced that he was caught on a trail camera engaging in sexual acts with his dog in a parking lot near Rothrock State Forest in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

The DCNR embarked on an investigation after the surveillance cameras, installed to monitor theft, captured the professor’s obscene acts. Probing further into the matter, investigators traced Matsoukas through a North Face backpack, which was evident in the footage.

“Different videos captured that the incident allegedly showed Matsoukas moving his iPad to various spots and positions. At one point, investigators said he began to rub his chest and masturbate. He then bent over and pulled the dog’s leash, getting the dog to lick his anus while he continued,” WTAJ reported.

Investigators believe that Matsoukas’ perverse activities can be traced back to as early as 2014. After catching the professor repeating his acts in May, authorities managed to locate his vehicle and secure a search warrant for his residence and car.

Matsoukas told the investigators that he did it “to blow off steam.”

The Gateway Pundit readers already knew from the start what his party affiliation was.

One reader commented, “You know who he voted for. It’s always sexual with that side of the aisle.”

One said, “Tell me you’re a Democrat without telling me you’re a Democrat.”

Another said, “Democrats gonna democrat.”

According to an exclusive report from Washington Free Bacon, Matsoukas is a longtime liberal who donated to Democrats since 2004.

“By the numbers: Matsoukas donated at least $331 to Warren’s presidential campaign between 2019 and 2020. He also donated to Hillary Clinton’s and John Kerry’s presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2004, respectively. He has donated more than $1,000 to Democratic candidates and committees, and $0 to Republicans,” the outlet reported.