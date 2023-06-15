Comer Says He Expects to Uncover $20-$30 Million in Illicit Payments Made to Biden Crime Family (VIDEO)

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Thursday said he expects to uncover $20-$30 million in illicit payments made to the Biden Crime Family.

“If this is all true about a sitting president – when he was vice president – influence peddling, accepting money from foreign nationals so that he could turn around and make changes in policy for America so he could pocket the money. If that’s true, why isn’t he impeached already?” Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Comer. “And if it’s true that the FBI is doing nothing about it, why isn’t [FBI Director] Christopher Wray on his heels as well?”

Comer described the FBI as “an organization in disarray.”

“This is going to be hard to Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions,” Comer said.

“What number are you up to now? How much have you identified of the money he’s [Biden] taken in from foreign nationals?” Bartiromo asked.

Comer replied, “We have more bank records coming in but we’re gonna exceed $10 million this week but I think we’ll get up to $20-$30 million.”

Last month Comer identified the NINE Bidens implicated in corruption.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

James Comer said the Biden family received over $10 million from foreign nationals while Joe Biden was Vice President.

The countries involved directly correlated with Joe Biden’s work as Vice President.

This is textbook money laundering and influence peddling.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week emerged from the SCIF and revealed explosive information about the Biden bribery document.

The Ukraine-Biden-bribery evidence was first presented to the FBI by a trusted, highly credible, well paid informant back in 2017.

Meanwhile Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden enjoyed a highly lucrative position as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

According to MTG, the bribery allegations involve Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who hired Hunter Biden to serve on the board of Burisma Holdings.

“He [Burisma owner] paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden and it was all a bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma,” MTG said.

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the informant said the Burisma owner claimed to have two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden.

Senator Grassley on Monday revealed the Ukrainian foreign national in the Biden-Burisma bribe scheme has 17 audio recordings of Joe and Hunter Biden he kept as an “insurance policy.”