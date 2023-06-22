CNN for Sale? Speculation That Ousted Former CEO Jeff Zucker Mulling Purchase as “Ultimate Revenge”

Sources are floating the idea that Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company, may want to unload the struggling cable network and, according to The New York Post, former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker is mulling the opportunity to purchase the network.

Zucker resigned from CNN in February of 2022 after his relationship with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the network, was revealed during an investigation into Chris Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.

CNN has been forced to address multiple scandals in recent years including revelations that WarnerMedia used disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s connection to his equally disgraced brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, to lobby for policy measures during COVID lockdowns that would directly benefit their company.

Viewership of the network continues to crater. In the month of March, CNN had the biggest decrease in primetime viewership among the cable news giants.

Their viewership declined by 61% compared to 27% and 12% for Fox News and MSNBC.

The New York Post reports:

Sources say Zucker sees a big opportunity at CNN ahead of the 2024 presidential election after ex-CEO Chris Licht’s strategy to revamp the network’s programming to appeal to a more centrist audience flopped, sending ratings and ad revenue tumbling. “Jeff is likely going to make a bid this fall to purchase,” said a source with knowledge. People who know Zucker add that buying and running CNN again would be the exec’s “ultimate revenge” after his untimely exit from the network early last year, in which he was also accused of overly cozy ties with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In early June, CEO Chris Licht, who replaced Zucker was released from the network after only one year. The regime was mad at him after a recent town hall with President Donald Trump. It was just too much for the liberals calling the shots.