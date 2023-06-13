CNN Drags in Former Oath Keeper and Trump-Basher Jason Tatenhove to Smear Trump Supporters Before Trump Arraignment (VIDEO)

Former Oath Keeper Jason Van Tatenhove testified before the January 6th show trial in July 2022 in front of a national audience.

Tatenhove’s testimony was littered with half-truths and outright lies. Liz Cheney and the committee knew this but let him “testify” anyway. There was no cross examination. There never is. The January 6th committee is an insult to Western law and tradition. It was a made for TV show trial.

Tatenhove was the Oath Keeper’s Media Director in 2015-2016. It’s been over 7 years since he worked for the Oath Keepers organization.

Tatenhove accused the Oath Keepers of plotting an “armed revolution” on the US Capitol on January 6.

The truth is that the Oath Keepers were told to leave their weapons in their hotel room that day. There was NO armed revolution and there never were plans made for an armed revolution.

Tatenhove also accused the Oath Keepers of being a racist, anti-Semitic group knowing this is a complete lie. In fact, several of the current leaders in the Oath Keepers movement are African-American. Oath Keepers Operations Leader Michael Greene is black and was indicted by the Biden regime and found guilty for standing in the unmarked area around the US Capitol on January 6.

Tatenhove also said law enforcement died that day. This was another lie. One police officer died from a stroke the following day. However, four Trump supporters were killed that day. At least two were killed by DC police officers.

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes later called The Gateway Pundit to discuss Jason Van Tatenhove’s slander against his organization. Rhodes encouraged every member of the Oath Keepers to sue Tatenhove for defamation.

Tatenhove was not at the January 6 rally or protests and has not held any office with the Oath Keepers since 2016. But he continues to defame the Oath Keepers and the fake news continues to call him in to smear the organization and all Trump supporters.

On Monday Jason Tatenhove told CNN that

Jason Tatenhove: What concerns me more than, say, than the organized groups like the Proud Boys, who seem to have shifted their focus to drag events and protesting LGBTQ+ events. I’m more concerned with the rhetoric and the messaging that is kind of on this fringe around the national organized groups. That’s who made up the majority of the folks that turned out for the January 6 insurrection. And really, that’s really the most dangerous aspect of this, because the national groups are fairly good at self-policing and trying to keep people that may not be, you know, that may be more apt to take violent action, kind of out of the area. But this seems to be more of an organic gathering of people that Trump has been messaging directly to. And we saw that start with the choosing of Waco for the kickoff of the campaign. So I’m very concerned.

