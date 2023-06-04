Cleveland Police Raises Concerns as Nearly Thirty Children Reported Missing in Two Weeks

The Cleveland Police Department is grappling with a concerning rise in missing children cases, as nearly thirty children have been reported missing within just two weeks.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy has revealed that at least 27 children have been reported missing in the span of two weeks between May 2 and May 16.

Chief Majoy, who also serves as the board president for the organization Cleveland Missing, has expressed deep concern over the rising number of disappearances among children aged 12 to 17, describing the situation as reaching “unprecedented levels” in 2023.

“There’s always peaks and valleys with missing persons, but this year it seems like an extraordinary year,” Majoy told Fox News Digital.

“For some reason, in 2023, we’ve seen a lot more than we normally see, which is troubling in part because we don’t know what’s going on with some of these kids, whether they’re being trafficked or whether they’re involved in gang activity or drugs,” he added.

