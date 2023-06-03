Chicago Set to Move 400 Illegals Into Daley College, Tempers Flare at Community Meeting

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, the city of Chicago has approved $51 million in spending on illegal immigrants.

This has many in Chicago’s black community outraged, as they think that sort of funding should go to citizens, not illegal border crossers.

On Thursday, residents in the Southside neighborhood around Richard J. Daley College gathered to hear the city’s plan to convert three buildings on the campus, including the gymnasium, to a temporary shelter for illegals. The shelter could begin accepting arrivals as soon as this weekend.

Many in the crowd shared their objections to the decision.

One citizen asked, “When do citizens of The United States of America come first?”

Another said, “How about this, give them all these politicians’ addresses and put them in their back yards, in their basements, in their houses.”

Block Club Chicago reports: