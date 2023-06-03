Chicago Set to Move 400 Illegals Into Daley College, Tempers Flare at Community Meeting

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, the city of Chicago has approved $51 million in spending on illegal immigrants.
This has many in Chicago’s black community outraged, as they think that sort of funding should go to citizens, not illegal border crossers.
On Thursday, residents in the Southside neighborhood around Richard J. Daley College gathered to hear the city’s plan to convert three buildings on the campus, including the gymnasium, to a temporary shelter for illegals. The shelter could begin accepting arrivals as soon as this weekend.
Many in the crowd shared their objections to the decision.
One citizen asked, “When do citizens of The United States of America come first?”
Another said, “How about this, give them all these politicians’ addresses and put them in their back yards, in their basements, in their houses.”
People staying at the Daley College shelter will need to abide by city rules: No visitors, no illegal drugs or alcohol, they must check in and out at the front desk and must abide by an 11 p.m. curfew, said Christine Riley, director of homeless prevention with the city’s Department of Family and Support Services. City contractor SkyTech Security Services will provide 24/7 security at the building and police officers will patrol the area regularly.
Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th), whose ward includes Daley College, was one of the 13 alderpeople who voted against allocating $51 million in surplus funds to staffing, transportation and food at the city’s temporary migrant shelters. At Thursday’s meeting, he said he still has many questions about the city’s plan. He also said he was alerted about the city’s plan less than a week ago.
“There’s a lot of pros and cons about this,” Curtis said. “It’s not because I don’t want asylum-seekers here. But I have my issues still.”