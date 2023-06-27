CBP Officer Catches Predator Wanted for Molesting a Child in Texas While He Was Trying to Cross the Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained a man wanted in Texas for the sexual assault of a child under the age of 14.

Magdaleno Garcia Rodriguez, a 43-year-old Mexican citizen, was caught trying to cross the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge on Thursday, June 22.

An officer inspecting vehicles passing through the border back into the US referred Rodriguez to a secondary inspection as he tried to enter the country.

“After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, issued by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office located in Seguin, TX,” CBP said in a press release. “The warrant was confirmed to be active.”

Rodriguez was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

“Child abuse is an adverse childhood experience that can cause serious long-term consequences to those who have fallen victim to this heinous crime,” said Port Director Alberto Flores. “Identification and verification of wanted persons though law enforcement databases help verify these alleged criminals and bring them to justice.”

The press release explained that the “National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses.”

The agency said that based on information from NCIC, “CBP officers have caught criminals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.”