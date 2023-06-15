In Case You Missed It: Chanel Rion and One America News Broke Down the Biden Bribery Scandal with Testimony from Ukrainian Officials Back in 2019 (VIDEO)

In 2019 One America News Network investigative journalist Chanel Rion released a three part made for TV series detailing Joe Biden and Hunter Biden’s criminal dealings in Ukraine.

The evidence Chanel Rion and Rudy Giuliani brought forth was enough to start a corruption investigation into Joe Biden.

Chanel traveled to Ukraine with Rudy Giuliani to investigate the money laundering schemes by the Biden Crime Family. What they came back with was a trough of evidence and documents that detailed bribes and payments to Hunter Biden for years and at least one bribe to Joe Biden for $900,000 from Ukrainian officials.

Chanel Rion and Rudy Giuliani interviewed several witnesses who destroyed Adam Schiff’s baseless impeachment case against President Trump. In the three part EXCLUSIVE report, Rudy Giuliani debunked the impeachment hoax and exposed Biden family corruption in Ukraine and Latvia.

In the series Rudy and Chanel expose the numerous media lies told to the American public by the lemming media to protect Joe Biden.

The mainstream media is once again exposed as a very corrupt arm of the Democrat Party. Joe Biden should have been jailed years ago.

One America News Investigates: Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case (Part 1)



One America News Investigates: Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case (Part 2)



One America News Investigates: Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case (Part 3)



Here is background material The Gateway Pundit published back in 2020 before the presidential election. The DOJ ignored this evidence against Joe Biden.

Ukrainian Pariamentarian Andriy Derkach (pictured) held a much publicized press conference last October in Ukraine.

In his press conference Derkach revealed that Joe Biden was paid $900,000 for lobbying efforts from Burisma Holdings in Ukraine.

Derkach even brought charts and images as proof during his presentation.

This is the same organization that paid Hunter Biden over $50,000 a month to sit on their board in an obvious pay-for-play maneuver.

Cristina Laila reported on this development back in October last year…

Former Vice President Joe Biden was personally paid $900,000 for lobbying activities from Burisma Holdings, according to Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach.

Derkach publicized the documents at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency Wednesday as he said the records, “describe the mechanism of getting money by Biden Sr.”

“This was the transfer of Burisma Group’s funds for lobbying activities, as investigators believe, personally to Joe Biden through a lobbying company. Funds in the amount of $900,000 were transferred to the U.S.-based company Rosemont Seneca Partners, which according to open sources, in particular, the New York Times, is affiliated with Biden. The payment reference was payment for consultative services,” Derkach said.

During his press conference Derkach even displayed images and a timeline of Joe Biden’s nefarious dealings in the Ukraine.

The entire press conference by Andriy Derkach was recorded and posted online.

For some strange reason the liberal mainstream media had NO INTEREST in reporting on this story at the time.

They totally ignored the information.

In October 2020 Andrii Derkach announced a second laptop belonging to Hunter Biden’s business contacts in Ukraine has been seized by law enforcement.

The Gateway Pundit is currently following up on this claim.