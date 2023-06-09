Surprise! Canada Smoke Causes 50% Reduction in Solar Power Production in the Northeastern US

Solar power generation in parts of the northeastern United States has taken a significant hit in recent weeks, primarily due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. A thick shroud of smoke has caused solar power production in these areas to plummet by more than 50%.

Solar farms that power New England, for example, were generating 56% less energy at peak demand times compared to just a week before, according to data from ISO-NE per Bloomberg.

ISO New England is a non-profit, independent regional transmission organization that provides services to the six states of the New England region: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Moreover, power generation across the areas serviced by PJM Interconnection LLC, which extends from Illinois to North Carolina, decreased by about 25% compared to the previous week.

“With a situation like this, it’s really unprecedented” in the Northeast, said Matt Kakley, a spokesperson for ISO-New England. “We don’t have a lot of historical data to look back on. There is some learning in real-time.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that the northeastern United States was engulfed yesterday with a massive blanket of smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec. New York City quickly all but disappeared behind the orangish haze.

TGP’s Brian Lupo reported that satellite imagery from the College of DuPage Meteorology Department shows plumes of smoke rising from at least 17 separate visible sites (over 100 separate fires have been reported) at around 6pm EST.

Satellite Imagery from College of DuPage Meteorology Department Shows Over a Dozen Fires in Quebec Start Up at Almost the Exact Same Time

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

