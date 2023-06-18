California Lawmakers Start Downplaying Possibility of Reparations Payments: ‘It Might Take a Little Time’

Over the last few months, the reparations task force in California has raised the expectations of people to completely unrealistic levels about the size of reparations payments in the millions.

The problem with that is that California simply doesn’t have the money. The state currently has a deficit of over $30 billion.

As a result, leaders in the state are already backtracking and trying to downplay expectations about what people might actually receive, or not.

FOX News reports:

Black Californians told to have ‘broader view on what reparations could be,’ not expect cash payments Local leaders are calling for moderated expectations for what reparations will actually look like for Black California residents. California is one of multiple states negotiating over economic reparations for Black Americans whose ancestors were victimized by the Atlantic slave trade and its aftermath. While the state of California was designated as a free state when it joined the Union in 1850, their plans include restitution for actions like redlining and policing of the Black community in the past… “I’m not going to sit here and make the promise that everybody’s going to get a check,” said state Senator Steven Bradford, D-Calif., one of the task force members. “I want people to have a broader view on what reparations could be and a greater acceptance that it might take a little time.” Bradford has warned before that people must be “realistic” about their expectations. He declared in the past, “I don’t want to set folks’ expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks. That’s just not happening.”

Some people on the left are still pushing for this.

We deserve reparations, not concerts. https://t.co/FbHJ8bjI2r — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 14, 2023

What happens when reality sets in and people realize there is no money for this?

Democrats have raised their expectations to the point where people expect this.