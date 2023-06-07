Bulk of Federal Charges Against Trump in Classified Docs Probe will be in South Florida: Report

Jack Smith has been investigating Trump after he stored presidential records at Mar-a-Lago and whether the former president tried to obstruct the probe.

According to leaks to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg, Jack Smith is pursuing possible indictments against Mar-a-Lago staffers, Trump or Trump aides in Florida!

Shocking news of a Florida grand jury was revealed this week through leaks to the media.

Bloomberg noted evidence collected from the grand jury in Florida may be used in the DC case against Trump.

“It wasn’t immediately clear what the Florida activity means for the future direction of Smith’s work. Justice Department rules generally state that prosecutors can only present a case for indictment to a grand jury in the district where a particular offense took place, although they can use evidence they’ve collected in front of panels sitting elsewhere. It’s possible, for instance, that Smith’s office could pursue indictments against certain people in Florida and others in Washington.” Bloomberg reported.

On Wednesday John Solomon of Just The News, Trump’s lawyers were told that Trump could be indicted as early as this week.

Trump later denied John Solomon’s report.

Trump statement came amid a report from one of his allies that he has been told this. NYT, CNN, WaPo and other outlets have all reported federal officials have been building toward a likely indictment, including with witnesses in Miami before a grand jury today. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2023

According to a leak to the Washington Post, if Trump is indicted, the bulk of the charges will be in South Florida.

Other process crimes such as false statements and perjury may be filed in Washington DC.

The Washington Post reported: