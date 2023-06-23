Bud Light Returns to Twitter with “Dumb” Commercial and Gets Obliterated So Badly They Hide the Replies (VIDEO)

Credit: Bud Light Twitter

Bud Light thought after two months the time was right to return to Twitter. But conservatives had other ideas.

As Fox News reported, Bud Light released a dopey new summer-themed ad aimed at trying to whitewash the controversy they created by shoving Dylan Mulvaney in America’s face.

The advertisement throughout tries to stay clear of any controversy or wokeness but it does show multiple individuals embarrassing themselves. In one scene, a man nearly falls while carrying a huge tray of food.

Other scenes show people spilling beer all over themselves and a person falling in the water.

WATCH:

Of course, ads showing individuals humiliating themselves is not what former customers were looking for. Not surprisingly, Bud Light got absolutely roasted in the comments section.

Here are some of the most brutal replies:

The responses were so brutal they eventually ended up hiding the replies!:

But don’t worry, the Gateway Pundit was able to locate the hidden tweets courtesy of DC_Draino:

Here is a better look:

Credit: DC Draino
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

