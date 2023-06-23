Bud Light Returns to Twitter with “Dumb” Commercial and Gets Obliterated So Badly They Hide the Replies (VIDEO)

Bud Light thought after two months the time was right to return to Twitter. But conservatives had other ideas.

As Fox News reported, Bud Light released a dopey new summer-themed ad aimed at trying to whitewash the controversy they created by shoving Dylan Mulvaney in America’s face.

The advertisement throughout tries to stay clear of any controversy or wokeness but it does show multiple individuals embarrassing themselves. In one scene, a man nearly falls while carrying a huge tray of food.

Other scenes show people spilling beer all over themselves and a person falling in the water.

WATCH:

Crack a cold one: we've got an epic summer ahead. Sock tans included. pic.twitter.com/CGRCvkHC60 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 22, 2023

Of course, ads showing individuals humiliating themselves is not what former customers were looking for. Not surprisingly, Bud Light got absolutely roasted in the comments section.

Here are some of the most brutal replies:

You’re getting brigaded for this and for good reasons, guys, but also, on its merits, the commercial is dumb. A super cut of dudes embarrassing themselves in front of other people? Have you learned nothing? Go back to the 90s and mine your old content. Do a condensed version of… https://t.co/q1Dj3PoQIV — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) June 22, 2023

Man Caught Drinking Bud Light Insists He's Not Gay pic.twitter.com/HTOyDE6RCU — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 22, 2023

All I see is Dylan Mulvaney. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 22, 2023

Maybe you should ask for all a listing of all of their pronouns. — William Kelly (@thee_ppd) June 22, 2023

The responses were so brutal they eventually ended up hiding the replies!:

Omg the hidden replies 🤣🤣🤣 — Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) June 22, 2023

But don’t worry, the Gateway Pundit was able to locate the hidden tweets courtesy of DC_Draino:

The best part about Bud Light’s new Twitter ad is definitely the Hidden Replies😂 https://t.co/VBN6TBYxTv pic.twitter.com/YTbCYV3nCz — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 22, 2023

Here is a better look: