BREAKING: Two Trump Attorneys Step Down After Federal Indictment – Trump Names New Counsel

Two of President Trump’s lawyers representing him in the classified documents case resigned on Friday.

Attorneys Jim Trusty and John Rowley stepped down on Friday after Trump was indicted by a Florida grand jury on at least 7 counts.

“This morning we tendered our resignations as counsel to President Trump, and we will no longer represent him on either the indicted case or the January 6 investigation,” the lawyers wrote.

Trump said he will be represented by Todd Blanche in the Florida case.

Additional lawyers will be announced soon.

“For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later. I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and “sick” group of people, the likes of which has not been seen before. We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days. When will Joe Biden be Indicted for his many crimes against our Nation? MAGA!” Trump said on Truth Social.

President Trump Thursday evening announced he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.” Trump said Thursday night on Truth Social.

The Florida grand jury indicted Trump on at least 7 charges.

Shocking news of a Florida grand jury was revealed this week through leaks to the media.

The charges from the Florida grand jury range from conspiracy to willful retention of national defense information to a scheme to conceal to false statements.

US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, Aileen Cannon, will be assigned to oversee President Trump’s federal case in Miami.