BREAKING: President Trump Releases EPIC New Ad on Truth Social and YouTube – Exposing Crimes and Failures of Biden Regime, Democrats, and Deep State Criminals

by

President Trump released a new ad Wednesday morning on YouTube titled “Wolves.”

The ad covers the crimes, failures, and dangerous lies of Joe Biden, Democrats and their precious Deep State.

From the ad: “Here’s a question for you. Just how far are the radical left and inside the Beltway bandits willing to go to stop him? We all know they hate him for winning the fight to protect life, for exposing their deep state, for draining their precious swamp. And they already know he’ll crush Biden. So like a pack of rabid wolves, they attack. So let’s impeach him. Let’s get tainted radical left prosecutors to charge him. Let’s conspire with Hillary and the FBI with fake stories about him, all to distract from Biden’s incompetence weakness and money grabbing corruption. But here’s the thing. He’ll never blink. That called having the courage of your convictions. And it’s why he’s our president. I’m Donald J. Trump, and I approve this message.”

The video was posted on Truth Social.

And YouTube.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.