Breaking: MASS SHOOTING at Virginia Commonwealth University During High School Graduation Ceremony – At Least 5 Shooting Victims

There was a shooting on Tuesday at Virginia Commonwealth University during a high school graduation ceremony.

Currently multiple law enforcements are on scene of a mass shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony in Monroe Park on the… pic.twitter.com/18sEoB973z

At least four people were injured.

The graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School had just taken place outside of the Altria Theater – via WTVR.

#BREAKING At least 4 people injured after shooting at VCU campus in Richmond, Virginia where high school graduation was taking place – WTVR/WWBT pic.twitter.com/NANxWcEgfi

– 'Active shooter' reported at Monroe Park – Multiple injuries, school official says – SWAT on scene – Graduation ceremonies were taking place https://t.co/wC8rSLuHMJ

WTVR has more.

At least five people were shot and two people were taken into custody after a shooting following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

“I’ve now been told by multiple sources that there 10 victims, five of them are gunshot victims,” Burkett reported on CBS 6 News. “The other five are those that were hurt running back inside to the Altria Theater when shots rang out.”

Burkett’s sources said at least three of the shooting victims suffered life-threatening injuries.