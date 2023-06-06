Breaking: MASS SHOOTING at Virginia Commonwealth University During High School Graduation Ceremony – At Least 5 Shooting Victims

by

There was a shooting on Tuesday at Virginia Commonwealth University during a high school graduation ceremony.

At least four people were injured.

The graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School had just taken place outside of the Altria Theater – via WTVR.

WTVR has more.

At least five people were shot and two people were taken into custody after a shooting following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

“I’ve now been told by multiple sources that there 10 victims, five of them are gunshot victims,” Burkett reported on CBS 6 News. “The other five are those that were hurt running back inside to the Altria Theater when shots rang out.”

Burkett’s sources said at least three of the shooting victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

