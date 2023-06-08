Legendary Christian Broadcaster and Former Presidential Candidate Pat Robertson Dies at 93 – UPDATE: President Trump Issues Statement on Robertson’s Passing

Legendary Christian evangelist and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network Pat Robertson passed away this morning at the age of 93.

The network announced his death Thursday morning. Fox News reports no cause of death is known at this time.

For more than 50 years, Robertson was a regular presence in American living rooms and was best known for his “700 Club” television show.

As the Associated Press notes, Robertson’s enterprises also included Regent University, an evangelical Christian school in Virginia Beach, the American Center for Law and Justice, which defends the First Amendment for religious individuals, and international humanitarian organization Operation Blessing.

Beyond spreading the Gospel, Robertson played an key role in making religious conservatism a cornerstone of the Republican Party. He founded the Christian Coalition back in 1987 to push conservative policies at a national level and help create his version of a more moral society.

Robertson also ran for president in 1988. He finished in second place in the Iowa caucuses, behind Senator Bob Dole and ahead of Vice President George H.W. Bush.

Robertson later endorsed Bush, who defeated Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis to win the Presidency. Fox News notes that in part because of Robertson, pursuit of Iowa’s evangelicals is now a critical ritual for Republican hopefuls.

Regent University released a statement mourning the loss of Robertson:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved founder,” Regent University Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs William L. Hathaway said. “Dr. Robertson was a globally-renowned leader, broadcaster, philanthropist, educator, author, accomplished businessman, and – most importantly – a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Update: President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Robertson’s passing. He hailed him as “an incredible and powerful voice for faith and freedom.”