Cessna Aircraft Found In Virginia Mountainside, No Survivors Found, Aerial Photos Released

The first images of the Cessna Citation aircraft that crashed into a Virginia Mountainside have been released by an NBC Washington reporter.

Brad Freitas who is an aerial reporter for NBC Washington released four images above the Cessna Citation aircraft’s crash scene near St. Mary’s Wilderness Swimming Hole in Virginia.

Blue Ridge Magazine a local outlet that is based near the crash scene reported “shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday (June 4, 2023), first responders were able to reach the crash site by foot. State police has suspended its search efforts. No survivors were located.”

Here’s the heartbreaking scene:

#BREAKING Images you'll only see on @nbcwashington, a Cessna Citation business jet crashed into a Virginia mountain side, fighter jets scrambled from Joint Base Andrews could only watch as the incapacitated pilot descended from 30K feet #BreakingNews @TomLynch_ @charlienbc pic.twitter.com/A9XszAt66N — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) June 5, 2023

The Wintergreen Fire and Rescue Department was one one of the first local fire departments’ that responded to the scene and reported their efforts’ to find survivors was unsuccessful .

In a separate report WSET shared Virginia State Police have not found any survivors at the crash scene.

Per WSET:

Virginia State Police says no survivors have been found after a plane went down in the Staunton area of the Blue Ridge Parkway region. According to State Police, they were contacted at 3:50 Sunday about a possible plane crash. Search efforts by the Virginia State Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and Fire-Rescue crews immediately got underway by ground and air across the area. Shortly before 8 p.m., first responders on foot were able to find the crash site and search efforts were ended. No survivors were found at the location.

As of right now it’s believed that there were four people on board.

Please pray for the families who lost loved ones at this time.