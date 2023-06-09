BREAKING: ANOTHER LEAK: Washington DC Grand Jury to Indict Trump on Espionage Act, Obstruction Charges

ANOTHER LEAK!

The Washington DC grand jury hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump is going to indict the former president on the Espionage Act and obstruction, according to a leak to The Independent.

The Florida grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump on at least 7 charges.

Shocking news of a Florida grand jury was revealed this week through leaks to the media.

The charges from the Florida grand jury range from conspiracy to willful retention of national defense information to a scheme to conceal to false statements, ABC reported.

Bloomberg noted evidence collected from the grand jury in Florida may be used in the DC case against Trump.

And that is exactly what is happening.

Separately, a grand jury in Washington DC hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case is going to indict Trump on Espionage Act and obstruction charges.

The use of section 793 is a workaround since Trump declassified the documents.

According to The Independent, the grand jurors may have already voted on the indictment Thursday or the vote could be delayed until next week.

The Independent reported (emphasis ours):