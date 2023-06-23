Brandon Straka and The #WalkAway Movement Announce LGBT Culture War Townhall Saturday at 3 PM ET – Broadcast Live at Gateway Pundit

Brandon Straka and The Walkaway Movement are holding a Culture War Townhall on Saturday.

Guest speakers include Brandon Straka, Mike Harlow, Marcus Dib, Melissa Vitelli and Rachel Magay.

The doors will open at 3 PM.

The townhall will be broadcast live on The Gateway Pundit homepage and our Rumble and YouTube channels.

Since the Walkaway Movement was founded over 500,000 former leftists have joined their ranks and walked away from the Democrat Party.

MUST SEE! #WalkAway is back and we won’t stop- no matter what they do to us. Anti-American, anti-freedom radicals have tried to destroy our movement and me. But the best is yet to come!

NYC EVENT SATURDAY: https://t.co/w6qAmueQuK #WalkAway Social:https://t.co/AVvCHMQz6j pic.twitter.com/gLiWB5ZnaC — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 20, 2023



