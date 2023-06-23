Brandon Straka and The #WalkAway Movement Announce LGBT Culture War Townhall Saturday at 3 PM ET – Broadcast Live at Gateway Pundit

by

Brandon Straka and The Walkaway Movement are holding a Culture War Townhall on Saturday.

Guest speakers include Brandon Straka, Mike Harlow, Marcus Dib, Melissa Vitelli and Rachel Magay.

The doors will open at 3 PM.

The townhall will be broadcast live on The Gateway Pundit homepage and our Rumble and YouTube channels.

Since the Walkaway Movement was founded over 500,000 former leftists have joined their ranks and walked away from the Democrat Party.


 

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.