“Bidenomics”: White House Launches Campaign to Gaslight Americans on Economy Just Weeks After Dementia Joe Said, “I didn’t realize I had Bidenomics going”

Three weeks ago Dementia Joe Biden said, “I didn’t realize I had Bidenomics going.” Today he is giving a speech in Chicago boasting about “Bidenomics.”

(Context via White House transcript: “One of the things that I decided to do — and I find that the Wall Street Journal — and I’m sure there is someone here from the Wall Street Journal and other publications that are talking about Bidenomics. I didn’t realize it was — I had Bidenomics going.”)

This week the Biden administration is launching a campaign to gaslight the American people on the economy by embracing the term “Bidenomics” as a success story. Biden is set to speak at Noon CDT.

The New York Times previewed the Chicago speech, “But administration officials are betting that with the pandemic largely in the rear view mirror, people will soon begin to appreciate the positive effect they say the president’s policies are having on their own lives.”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary Olivia Dalton introduced National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard to reporters saying, “Lael has been a tremendous asset to our team as we’ve navigated the past few months. And today, she’s here to talk with you about Bidenomics, which is the word of the day, word of the week, word of the month, word of the year here at the White House. And Bidenomics is rooted in the belief that we grow the economy when we grow the middle class.”

Wednesday morning the White House released a statement claiming, “Bidenomics Is Working: The President’s Plan Grows the Economy from the Middle Out and Bottom Up—Not the Top Down” (excerpt):

President Biden and Vice President Harris came into office determined to rebuild our economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down—and that strategy is working. Even as they faced an immediate economic and public health crisis—with a raging pandemic, elevated unemployment, snarled supply chains, and hundreds of thousands of small businesses at risk of shuttering—the President and Vice President understood that it wouldn’t be enough to simply go back to the economy we had before the pandemic. That economy was saddled with longstanding challenges that held America back—including rising inequality and disinvestment from communities across the country. President Biden recognized that some of those challenges were rooted in a failed trickle-down theory that supported slashing taxes for the wealthy and big corporations, shrinking public investment in critical priorities like infrastructure and education, and failing to safeguard market competition. The President took office determined to move beyond these failed trickle-down policies and fundamentally change the economic direction of our country. His plan—Bidenomics—is rooted in the recognition that the best way to grow the economy is from the middle out and the bottom up. It’s an economic vision centered around three key pillars: Making smart public investments in America

Empowering and educating workers to grow the middle class

Promoting competition to lower costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive

(Bold in original.) While our work isn’t finished, Bidenomics is already delivering for the American people. Our economy has added more than 13 million jobs—including nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs—and we’ve unleashed a manufacturing and clean energy boom. There were more than 10 million applications for new small businesses filed in 2021 and 2022—the strongest two years on record. America has seen the strongest growth since the pandemic of any leading economy in the world. Inflation has fallen for 11 straight months and has come down by more than half. And we have done it all while responsibly reducing the deficit.

What does “Bidenomics” mean for the average American? Biden exposing “hidden fees” in high dollar Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and pro sports tickets.

The Media Research Center posted a fact sheet for reporters on Bidenomics:

Why the push to gaslight American on the economy? Right track wrong track polling spells doom for Biden in 2024.