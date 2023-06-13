Biden Whistleblower Tara Reade Files Urgent Appeal with United Nations in a Bid to Protect Her Liberty and Safety Against Biden Regime

In what is becoming an escalating international human rights concern, Tara Reade, a U.S. citizen, public interest whistleblower, podcaster, and author, has sought temporary asylum in Russia. The appeal follows what she describes as unlawful and political persecution from elements within the US government, namely those aligned with Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

In 2019, Reade was one of seven women who bravely stepped forward with accusations of sexual abuse and harassment against then-presidential candidate Joseph Biden. At the time of the alleged misconduct, Reade worked for Senator Biden in 1993 and filed a report regarding the incident.

Since the allegation, Reade says that she has been systematically persecuted, with various government agencies turned against her. Her credibility was challenged, and a criminal investigation was launched against her, then subsequently closed.

Moreover, in 2020, a federal grand jury was convened to investigate her, with the FBI issuing a subpoena to Twitter, which was purportedly coordinating with the bureau to suppress any negative information concerning the Biden crime family.

Ms. Reade contends that her rights to freedom of opinion and expression have been systematically violated.

The crux of Reade’s persecution, she suggests, lies in fabricated allegations that aim to undermine her credibility and silence her voice as a whistleblower. These allegations notably violate international law and could be perceived as an intimidation tactic intended to dissuade others from reporting sexual abuse within the political landscape.

Last month, Tara Reade said Biden would be behind her death if something happened to her, adding that she’s not suicidal.

“I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden,” she wrote.

“Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work. I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen,” she added.

“Tara Reade, the Joseph Biden whistleblower has applied for temporary asylum in Russia under the UN protocol for asylees,” Dr. Jonathan Levy, Reade’s attorney, said in a statement to The Gateway Pundit.

“Ms. Reade was in the process of working with a member of the US House Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Government to provide testimony. She was tipped that her arrest in the US or a third country was imminent and that her safety could not be guaranteed. Other Biden whistleblowers have fled the country or are currently in hiding,” he added.

To protect her liberty and safety, she has now turned to the UN for support. Her attorney, Dr. Jonathan Levy, has submitted an urgent appeal to the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression.

The appeal cites continuous government harassment and surveillance since 2019 and the imminent threat to her freedom.

With her move to Russia, Reade believes her safety is assured. The UN Special Procedure may prompt an inquiry with the United States government, seeking an explanation for the alleged behavior. Meanwhile, Reade remains committed to testifying before Congress and presenting her complete account to the American people under oath.

A copy of the entire Urgent Appeal to the UN Special Rapporteur may be read in its entirety here and below: