Biden In Trouble: Huge Line of People Wait to Watch RFK Jr (Video)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been hitting the camping trail hard in New Hampshire lately as he hopes to take the state from Biden.

On Tuesday night, Kennedy spoke at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire where he delivered a speech on peace and diplomacy.

Kennedy Democrats showed up to Saint Anselm College in full force and videos show that there were huge lines to get inside the college to hear Kennedy speak.

WATCH:

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Peace Speech II: the line! #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/G6vMcdE1LD — RFK AllTheWay Pod | Matthew Tower (@RFKAllTheWayUSA) June 20, 2023

Here’s another angle:

People line up to hear Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on “Peace and Diplomacy" at @SaintAnselm College in Manchester, NH pic.twitter.com/kgWcarY34N — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 20, 2023

Security measures such as metal detectors were placed outside the college to ensure Kennedy’s safety.

In his speech, RFK Jr. talked about the importance of the United States establishing diplomacy with Russia.

One of the highlights of his speech is when he challenged the Biden administration to meet with Putin.

Kennedy stated “FDR met with Stalin. JFK met with Khrushchev. Nixon met with Brezhnev. Reagan met with Gorbachev… Can’t Biden meet with Putin?”

“FDR met with Stalin. JFK met with Khrushchev. Nixon met with Brezhnev. Reagan met with Gorbachev… Can't Biden meet with Putin? Do we now have such a distorted and desperate view of the other side that we won’t even speak to them? To see conflict as inevitable has become the… pic.twitter.com/zaYl8AxMGK — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) June 21, 2023

Watch Kennedy’s full speech: