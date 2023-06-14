Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Tuesday evening hosted a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn.

Biden’s daughter, Ashley, joined her dad on stage.

Yes, that daughter – the one Joe Biden showered with, according to diary entries.

A woman named Aimee Harris found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house in Palm Beach in 2020 and sold it to Project Veritas for $40,000.

According to the Daily Mail, Ashely Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home.



Joe Biden and his daughter Ashley in the 80s

In a January 2019 entry, Ashley Biden recalled how she used to shower with her father, Joe Biden, and suggested it may have contributed to a sex addiction.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

Ashley joined Joe Biden on the South Lawn and praised her father: “America, you are so lucky to have [Joe Biden] as your president. I don’t know anybody who really, truly works harder for you.”

After Ashely praised her corrupt, racist father for bringing “justice and healing to communities all across the country,” she turned around to give Joe a kiss.

The two shared a creepy kiss.

WATCH: