Biden Appointee Urges UN to Demand $5 Million Reparations to Every Descendant of Enslaved Africans and End “Continuation of Slavery” in the US (VIDEO)

Professor Justin Hansford, Biden appointee to the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFAD), called on the UN to address two issues: demanding reparations for every Black Americans descendant of slavery and bringing an end to what he terms the “continuation of slavery” in the United States.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) organized the second session of the PFPAD from May 30 to June 2 at the UN headquarters in New York.

The theme of the second session is “Realizing the dream: A United Nations Declaration on the promotion, protection and full respect of the human rights of people of African descent”. ”

Howard University Professor Hansford argued in his opening remark that the current legal framework, predominantly shaped by white scholars and lawyers from the past, may not adequately address the needs for justice for people of African descent.

“But so far we have left it to the scholars of the past, the lawyers of the past, the white scholars, white lawyers, to determine the bounds of our legal imagination, to determine the narrow structures that we will use to determine what justice looks like for our own people. So I come to you today with a novel proposal, that we begin to think our own thoughts, propose our own vision of justice, and implement that justice, as part of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent.”

Hansford advocated for $5 million payments to be made to black Americans alongside fellow academics from the University of Pittsburgh and Columbia University.

“I come to you today with a novel proposal that we begin to think our own thoughts, propose our own vision of justice, and implement that justice,” said Hansford.

“I propose that today we create a new community of legal thinkers that’s not limited to lawyers but includes anyone who is passionate about justice.”

He called for a “process of apology and reparation — not on their terms, but on our terms.”

“And we come together and demand that many of the states in this room that have benefited from the legacy of our oppression start the process of apology and reparation – not on their terms, but on our terms, he concluded.

