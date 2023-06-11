Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Says There’s “No Evidence” DOJ Has Been Weaponized Against Trump Following Federal Indictment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign co-chair, Democrat Senator Chris Coons, told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that there is “no evidence” the DOJ has been weaponized against Trump following the federal indictment.

“There’s no evidence that the federal Department of Justice has been weaponized,” Chris Coons said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

WATCH:

YOUR REACTION: President @JoeBiden's close friend @ChrisCoons from Delaware claims "there is no evidence" the Dept of Justice has not been weaponized against @realDonaldTrump ahead of 2024. And the reason you should believe him is, "Look at who is leading this investigation." pic.twitter.com/OdGR37s32Z — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 11, 2023

The Justice Department hit President Trump with a 37-count indictment on Thursday.

Joe Biden’s own DOJ charged his 2024 political opponent on Trumped up charges.

This is the definition of a weaponized federal government.