“Bellicose Moves” by Biden Regime Push Military Tensions in Korean Peninsula Closer to the “Brink of Nuclear War” and “Rapidly Expand into a World War,” Warns North Korea

North Korea issued a stark warning to the Biden regime, accusing that U.S. “bellicose moves” have escalated military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, nudging the region toward the “brink of a nuclear war.”

The country’s foreign ministry went as far as likening the current tensions to those experienced on the eve of the Korean War (1950-53), and pledged to continue enhancing its self-defensive capabilities, according to Yonhap.

The North Korean government has accused South Korea and the United States of increasing tensions to pre-war levels with their “delusional anti-communist military confrontation” and “rhetorical threats,” according to a report published by the Institute for American Studies at the North’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Such bellicose moves of the U.S. have pushed the military tensions on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia already plunged into an extremely unstable situation closer to the brink of a nuclear war,” the ministry said in the English-language report released by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

