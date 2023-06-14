Belarus President Lukashenko Warns He Will Not Hesitate to Use Nuclear Missiles if Western Nations Attack the Country

In the whole nightmare escalation scenarios of the war in the Ukraine, probably nothing so far has been more disturbing than today’s warning by Belarusian president Lukashenko about his absolute willingness to use nuclear missiles and bombs to defend his country.

Daily Mail reported:

“Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that he wouldn’t hesitate to order the use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons – that are set to be deployed to Belarus – if his country faces an aggression. Earlier this year, Vladimir Putin announced the planned deployment of short-range nuclear weapons to Moscow’s neighbor and ally Belarus in a move widely seen as a warning to the West as it stepped up military support for Ukraine. ‘God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face an aggression,’ Lukashenko, known for his blustery statements, said, according to the state news agency BelTA.”

Lukashenko also stated that Russia’s neighbor has received missiles and bombs from Russia that are 3 times more powerful than those used by the US on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end WW2.

The nukes stored in Belarus will be split up across country and not remain in a single place, he added.

Lukashenko explained that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus was his request, and an urgent demand to the Russian side, in order to guarantee security of his country.

‘Russia is not striving for anything. It’s not about Russia’

Ther Belarusian leader also commented on the rumors about the disease he had supposedly suffered: ‘I am still alive and will live’.