Award-Winning 42 Year Old ESPN Director and Former Athlete Dies After Suffering Unknown Medical Emergency at NCAA Baseball Tournament

An awful tragedy struck during the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Saturday morning when Kyle Brown, an award-winning ESPN director, suddenly suffered a medical emergency and passed away. He was 42 years old.

Brown, who worked for the network for 16 years, was about to work the NCAA Tournament game between Wake Forest and Alabama when the incident occurred.

USA Today reported that as a result of his medical event, the game was delayed for two hours.

The cause of his medical emergency is unknown at this time. No cause of death has been released either.

ESPN released the following statement at noon Saturday: