As the Official Search for ET Accelerates, Scientists Say Disclosure is Happening Now

Guest post by Shawn Bradley Witzemann Dr. Garry Nolan says Aliens are here.

That’s right, according to the preeminent immunologist, inventor, and executive, Extraterrestrial Intelligence is among us.

“I’ll take it a step further,” Nolan explained during an interview at the SALT iConnections Conference in Manhattan last week, “It hasn’t just visited — it’s been here a long time and it’s still here.”

With much of the world completely consumed with social unrest, economic woe, and the increasing threats associated with World War III, any serious discussion about the nature of reality and human consciousness seems to be placed on the back burner of popular discourse.

Nevertheless, a growing number of experts from the scientific community are becoming increasingly interested in “high strangeness” — areas of study that for decades have been the subject of ridicule from the wider population.

In an increasingly dangerous world, some say a realization of our place in the universe is the only hope for humanity. On May 31, NASA held a public meeting to address the rising interest in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.