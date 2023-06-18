America Primed for Humiliation as Blinken Visits China

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann (TMI)

As Secretary of State Anthony Blinken continues his Asian tour with a visit to China, Senator Jerry Moran says it’s important to showcase strength.

Blinken’s visit marks the first by the State Department since 2018. The trip was originally slated for February, but a Chinese spy balloon floating over the continental United States necessitated its cancellation.

In a conversation with Neil Cavuto, Sen. Moran stressed the gravity of the meeting.

“I think it’s important for us to have conversations with our adversaries to lower the temperature,” Moran told Cavuto, “But we can do that best from a position of strength. I think there’s a perception that the Biden administration has been weak when it comes to China.”

We cannot go hat-in-hand to China. Secretary Blinken’s meetings in China must convey that America is strong; we will fight for freedom; we’ll oppose tyranny around the globe, but let’s find places we can cooperate. Watch my full interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/6Fo0Bny1MB — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 17, 2023

With more attention being given to evidence which suggests Hunter Biden was a CCP asset, any belief that America is negotiating from a position of strength may be dubious at best.

President Biden’s comments to reporters, ahead of the visit, don’t exactly inspire confidence in the U.S. position.

“I think one of the things that balloon caused was not so much that it got shot down, but I don’t think the leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it, and knew what was going on,” the President stammered, while struggling to answer questions, “It was, I think it was more embarrassing than it was tension.”

Biden says the Chinese spy balloon he let surveil the entire United States before shooting it down over the ocean “was more embarrassing than it was intentional” for China. pic.twitter.com/PeyyYfqwJ1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

As former President Trump recently pointed out, Biden and his administration may not have ground to stand on in their efforts to discuss the shortcomings of CCP policy.

“He’s trying to jail his leading political opponent and opponent that’s beating him by a lot in the polls, just like they do in Stalinist Russia or communist China. No different,”Trump said.

NOW – Trump: “Biden is trying to jail his leading political opponent.” pic.twitter.com/X5FcawLTOp — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 10, 2023

While criticizing the Biden Administration’s approach to China, Senator Moran reiterated establishment efforts to normalize escalating conflict in Ukraine.

“It’s really, really important for us while we are focused on our adversary China, to make sure that the United States, it’s European and worldwide allies see that Zelensky has success in defeating Russia following that invasion,” Moran explained, “It will be one of those strong messages, perhaps the strongest we can deliver to China —that we’re serious about our position — our role in the world. And we expect the rest of the world to be our, hopefully, our friends and allies, but certainly not our adversaries. It will demonstrate the strength that we need to demonstrate.”

But while the war in Ukraine becomes increasingly recognized as a money laundering scheme for a corrupt Biden family and deep-state military industrial complex, Blinken’s visit is more likely a showcase for American weakness — purposely humiliating our nation on the worldwide stage.