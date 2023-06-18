America First Legal Sues DOJ to Compel Release of Records Related to Transgender Sexual Assaults in Loudoun County Schools

America First Legal has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice to compel the release of records related to transgender sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools.

A transgender teenager was found guilty last October of sexually assaulting a female classmate at Loudoun County high school in 2020. The same student was accused of two additional sexual assaults at other schools in the county.

According to AFL, they submitted a FOIA request to the DOJ on January 3, 2023, seeking the department’s “communications with District and County officials and other communications relating to the assaults and ensuing grand jury investigation.”

“On April 20, 2023, DOJ replied and estimated that the search phase of the request would be complete in ‘nine to ten months.'” AFL said in a press release. “Then, the DOJ indicated that after the search was completed, additional time would be required to review the records and begin production.”

In a statement about the lawsuit, America First Legal’s Senior Advisor Ian Prior said, “through the work of America First Legal and the House Weaponization Committee, it has become clear that Attorney General Merrick Garland, in conjunction with the National School Board Association and the White House, coordinated a plan to federally investigate parents speaking at school board meetings in part to help Terry McAuliffe in his campaign for governor.”

“That plan unraveled in mid-October of 2021 as one of the incidents cited in the NSBA memo was the arrest of a father at a Loudoun County School Board meeting whose daughter had been sexually assaulted in a school bathroom,” Prior continued. “The fallout led to Garland being asked about the assault by the Senate and House Judiciary Committees, a special grand jury convening in Loudoun County, and ultimately the indictment of the former superintendent. Given what we now know about the Biden DOJ using Loudoun parents as scapegoats for its memo, it is imperative for the public to understand any further coordination by the DOJ with state and local officials following the truth getting out.”

The father of a girl who was assaulted by the transgender teen at Stone Bridge High School was arrested when he confronted the school board about their inaction.

Loudon County Superintendent Scott Ziegler told the school board about the first sexual assault on May 28, but kept the incident hidden from the public and continued to allow biological males to use girls restrooms at their schools.