AMC Cancels Showings of Documentary Showcasing People Who Regret Sex Change Procedures After Transgender Activists Complain

AMC Theaters has caved to a transgender activist mob and canceled showings of a documentary that speaks to people who have detransitioned.

The film, NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care, was scheduled to be released on June 21 in theaters across the US. It features the stories of five people who have detransitioned.

Panacol Productions and Deplorable Films present ‘NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender Affirming Care’. Showing in select AMC Theaters on June 21st! For ticket reminders visit: https://t.co/0oJ4kfToRO pic.twitter.com/536Usmiwa5 — Deplorable Films (@DeplorableFilms) June 6, 2023

Unfortunately, the film caught the attention of an activist organization called Queer Trans Project, which set off to have it deplatformed by claiming that it is “anti-trans” and “perpetuates harmful misinformation.”

No, ⁦@AMCTheatres⁩ I do not accept your apology or your pathetic lie you are telling consumers.This was not a “scheduling error.” You caved to activist demands and now you are at their mercy and it will never be enough.Good luck trying to appease them. pic.twitter.com/p8Waqm6kOC — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) June 17, 2023

The organization had provided a form letter for supporters to mass email to AMC, saying “it is disheartening to see a respected institution like AMC Theaters provide a platform for content that further stigmatizes and marginalizes the transgender community.”

The letter continued, “this film’s screening goes against the values of inclusivity and respect that should be upheld by a company committed to providing diverse and meaningful entertainment. I implore you to reconsider this decision immediately and demonstrate your commitment to supporting a more inclusive and accepting society. Please remove the film from your lineup and help ensure that AMC Theaters remains a safe and inclusive space for all moviegoers.”

AMC is celebrating Pride Month by platforming an anti-trans propaganda film across the country.@AMCTheatres is feeding into the lie that kids are being tricked into being trans, when the data actually shows that only 1% of trans people de-transition. This is truly shameful. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/eB4y5Oxzmw — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2023

“The ‘QT Project’s’ inference of detransitioning as ‘conversion therapy’ is a weak, underhanded attempt to conflate detransitioning with that despicable and sometimes devastating practice of the past,” said a statement from Deplorable Films, the distributor of “No Way Back,” according to a report from the Daily Wire. “It might be worth noting here that [there’s] an infamously repressive theocracy on the other side of the globe where ‘gender-affirming’ surgery is the only option given to gay men and women, who may otherwise be executed under law.”

Strike back against the forces of Intolerance & Censorship; stream/buy No Way Back – END OF JUNE! https://t.co/19MdEi9q7S Your purchase is your statement in support of free speech. 5 patients, 12 experts, 45 academic medical studies by MD’s & mainstream articles. pic.twitter.com/dXjwIwBIcL — NO WAY BACK: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care (@2022affirmation) June 17, 2023

Deplorable films added, “Perhaps they are on the payroll of those who profit from this – so much of what they are doing is resulting in the creation of life-long surgical and pharmaceutical patients are doing so to great benefit of certain surgical clinics and pharmaceutical companies.”

“It is quite evident that those undertaking this crusade against this film have not had the courtesy of seeing it before taking such extreme actions to silence it,” the distributor continued.

Those who wish to view the film can sign up to do so on its website.