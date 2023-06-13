Amazon Sells Penis-Themed Neon Signs Listed as “For Kids”

In a recent, rather scandalous, development, Amazon has come under fire for listing penis-themed neon signs on its website, oddly categorized as “for kids.”

A product on the site labeled “Lick Penis Neon Sign” displays an image of a tongue licking a penis, accompanied by marketing images of young women licking lollipops and staring provocatively into the camera, Daily Caller reported.

There is also an option for a “Flying Penis Neon Sign” that is also advertised as “for kids” and features a picture of a happy little kid next to the sign.

The listings raised eyebrows not only because of its explicit content but also because of its inappropriate categorization as a child-friendly product.

Products are ” suitable for children’s room decoration,” according to the description.

According to Daily Caller, “The listings are under the “Cowboy Frog,” brand, which appears to be Chinese and sells a multitude of neon signs ranging from signs of cowboy frogs to signs of open lighters. The listing also contained a sign featuring a vulva, although it was not explicitly advertised for kids.”

The listings were discovered by Haley Kennington who was looking for some LED signs for her kids.

“I was looking for some LED signs for my kids rooms for fun last night and… “Lick Penis Neon Sign for Wall Decor Led Neon Light for Kids Room” came up in the search. There’s absolutely no excuse for this,” wrote Haley Kennington.

I was looking for some LED signs for my kids rooms for fun last night and… “Lick Penis Neon Sign for Wall Decor Led Neon Light for Kids Room” came up in the search. There’s absolutely no excuse for this.https://t.co/k4sHoFVOKY pic.twitter.com/l0BxoTSstI — Haley Kennington (@ladykennington) June 10, 2023

Following the outrage, Amazon removed the products from its website.

Amazon did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.