“All About Me!”- College Graduate Gets into Scuffle with Educator and Snatches Mic Away – Then Plays the Race Card (VIDEO)

The New York Post reported Thursday that a college graduate scuffled with a college faculty member before snatching the mic away and calling attention to herself.

Kadia Iman, the graduate in question, shared a TikTok video from Wednesday showing her getting in a scuffle with the older woman before overpower her and snatching the mic away.

Iman proceeded to go on a narcissistic tirade in front of the crowd:

You didn’t let me get my moment… and I’m graduating today I don’t like how you snatched the mic out of my hand, so today is going to be all about me!

Iman then dropped the mic and stormed off while the crowd cheered her on.

WATCH (note she whines about Tiktok being racist in the message below the video):

@kadiaimantv @tiktok you are racist stop removing mt video i am a black woman speaking from being silences … why take my video down ( full story on my page ) ♬ original sound – kadiaimantv

It is unknown at this point which college Iman graduated from. The Gateway Pundit will update once this information is obtained.

Iman later revealed in a separate Tiktok video why she lost her mind and played the race card.

Basically, what happened was I was walking on and we had to say our names before we get on the stage. So I was saying my name… I have like three syllables in my name. So, I didn’t even get to finish saying my name, and then the people that went before me, they all got to say their name, their major, and even extras. Me and another girl noticed that she was pulling the mic down super fast for some black people — I don’t want to be that person, so I just couldn’t let her … I just couldn’t let that happen. I just feel like I worked so hard to graduate and went through so much s**t to graduate that I just felt like I had to reclaim my moment. I’m sorry. I’m not a problematic person. I don’t want to ruin no one’s day.

VIDEO: