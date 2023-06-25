IRS Whistleblower Fights Back: Names Additional Six Witnesses in Response to Garland’s Denial of Interference in Biden Investigations

On Friday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland denied the IRS whistleblower allegations detailing the Justice Department’s efforts to block felony recommendations against Hunter Biden.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday released devastating depositions detailing accounts of Biden corruption from two IRS whistleblowers.

The two IRS whistleblowers told lawmakers about the Justice Department’s effort to block search warrants and cover up Hunter Biden’s tax crimes.

The whistleblowers also confirmed Joe Biden was directly involved in Hunter’s overseas business deals.

One of the whistleblowers, Gary Shapely, confirmed to prosecutors that Joe Biden met with officials from CEFC, a Chinese energy company.

Shapely also revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhatsApp messenger and used his powerful father as muscle as he issued threats.

The WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The whistleblower allegations directly contradict Merrick Garland’s statements under oath about the independence of the Justice Department.

Merrick Garland has repeatedly claimed the DOJ did not block US Attorney David Weiss from aggressively pursuing Hunter Biden.

“Mr. Weiss, who was appointed by President Trump as the US attorney in Delaware and assigned this matter during the previous administration, would be permitted to continue his investigation and to make a decision to prosecute any way in which he wanted to and in any district in which he wanted to,” Garland said during a press conference Friday.

“Mr. Weiss has since sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee confirming that he had that authority. I don’t know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution, given that he has this authority,” Garland added.

After Garland denied the claims and accused the whistleblower of lying, the whistleblower, Gary Shapley, fought back and named six more witnesses to confirm it was Garland who’s not telling the truth.

Through his attorneys, Gary Shapley said:

“In an October 7, 2022, meeting at the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney David Weiss told six witnesses he did not have authority to charge in other districts and had thus requested special counsel status. Those six witnesses include Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley, IRS Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gary Shapley and Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, who also independently and contemporaneously corroborated Mr. Shapley’s account in an email, now public as Exhibit 10, following p. 148 of his testimony transcript. Mr. Shapley would have no insight into why Mr. Weiss’s would make these statements at the October 7, 2022 meeting if they were false. That Mr. Weiss made these statements is easily corroborated, and it is up to him and the Justice Department to reconcile the evidence of his October 7, 2022 statements with contrary statements by Mr. Weiss and the Attorney General to Congress.”