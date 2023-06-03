After NYPD Vehicle is Adorned with Pride Month Design, Questions Arise Whether Artist Used Anti-Police Acronym in Design

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell shared a social post highlighting a police vehicle adorned with a Pride logo to celebrate Pride Month.

The design caught the attention of social media users wondering if the artist tasked with the design used it as an opportunity to place an anti-police acronym into the design.

Sewell shared, “Happy Pride Month! Over the years, @GOALny has demonstrated unwavering commitment to promoting universal acceptance and inclusion for all members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their remarkable contributions to this city and the department defines New York’s Finest.

The phrase “All Colors are Beautiful” appears beneath the logo. Social media users noted that the phrase can be abbreviated to ACAB, which is also an anti-cop acronym that stands for ‘All Cops are Bastards. ”

The New York Post reports:

“All Cops are Bastards” dates back to at least to the 1940s and most recently came into the nation spotlight during the mass protests that followed the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. The post as of early Saturday had been viewed more than 10 million times on Twitter. It was unclear Saturday who decorated the cruiser and what their intentions were.

