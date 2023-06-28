Actor Julian Sands Confirmed Dead After Human Remains Discovered Saturday Identified

The Gateway Pundit reported that actor Julian Sands, an experienced hiker, went missing in January after a hiking trip up Southern California’s Mount Baldy. The actor, 65, was reported missing on Jan. 13 by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz.



According to BBC , “Hikers in the US have found human remains near the area where British actor Julian Sands disappeared. Identification should be completed next week, the San Bernardino County sheriff’s department in south California said on Saturday.”

The San Bernardino sheriff’s department has now confirmed that the remains have been positively identified as Sands.

The Guardian reports:

A body that was discovered in wilderness near Mount Baldy in California on Saturday was confirmed last night to be that of the missing British actor Julian Sands. It had been transported to the coroner’s office for identification, and the San Bernardino sheriff’s department said in a statement yesterday: “The identification process for the body … has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands.

During a career that spanned 40 years, Sands is known for roles in the movies The Killing Fields and A Room with a View and for roles on television in 24, Smallville and Banshee.