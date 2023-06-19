45-Year-Old Houston Rapper ‘Big Pokey’ Drops Dead on Stage During Live Performance (VIDEO)

Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell, the rapper who was considered an essential pillar of Houston’s music industry, tragically collapsed on stage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas, early Sunday morning.

Big Pokey was one of the featured performers during the Juneteenth celebration at the Pour09 Bar & Rooftop lounge.

The news of his unexpected passing was shared on Instagram by his publicist.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

The shocking incident, which was captured on video and later circulated on social media by @blackjamesss, showed the 45-year-old artist gasping and then falling backward in the middle of his performance.

WATCH: (Graphic Video)

A healthcare professional present in the crowd immediately administered CPR, and a police officer was also present. The emergency responders arrived shortly after to transport the unconscious rapper to a local hospital.

Despite their efforts, Big Pokey succumbed to his unknown condition shortly after midnight.

Big Pokey’s sudden death will be investigated. His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Pour09 Bar & Rooftop released a statement on their Facebook page following the incident.

On behalf of the city of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner sent condolences and prayers to Big Pokey’s loved ones.

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends. Though many called him “low key”, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful,” Turner wrote.