28-Year-Old Professional Basketball Player, Who Previously Blamed COVID Vaccine for Myocarditis, Dies of Heart Attack During Stress Test

Dominican professional basketball player, Óscar Cabrera Adames, 28, tragically died of a heart attack on Thursday while undergoing a stress test at a health center in Santo Domingo.

A stress test is a medical procedure designed to measure the heart’s ability to respond to external stress in a controlled clinical environment.

It still remains unknown if the stress test was the direct cause of Cabreras’ heart attack.

The tragic news was confirmed by respected Dominican sports commentator, Héctor Gómez, who announced the athlete’s sudden death via an Instagram post.

“Basketball player Óscar Cabrera has just died of a heart attack while performing a stress test, at the age of 28,” Gomez wrote.

Back in December 2021, Cabrera collapsed during a game in the Spanish Amateur Basketball League (EBA) at the La Albericia pavilion. He was carried out on a stretcher and subsequently diagnosed with myocarditis, a condition that can impair the heart’s ability to pump blood.

Following his myocarditis diagnosis, Cabrera said on social media that his heart condition had developed as a result of receiving two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was a requirement for his participation in professional sports.

“I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f-cking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess what? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work,” Cabrera wrote.

“I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died,” he added.

“I’m still recovering and I’ve had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won’t be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can’t give me that medicine,” he concluded.

Cabrera began his professional basketball career in the United States at Daytona State College, where he competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). He later returned to his home country to play for Leones de Santo Domingo, then moved to Brazil to play for Pato Basquete and later to Colombia for Fast Break.

Cabrera returned to the Dominican Republic to play for San Lázaro Jobo Bonito. He also had stints with Mauricio Báez and San Lázaro Club in the District Superior Basketball Tournament, and with the Leones de Santo Domingo and Huracanes de Puerto Plata in the National Basketball League (LNB).

Óscar Cabrera was the nephew of the legendary Hugo Cabrera, an accomplished basketball player known as “El Inmenso,” who was inducted into the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame.