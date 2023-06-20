20 People Shot at Illinois Mall After Juneteenth Celebration Turns Violent (VIDEO)

Happy Juneteenth!

20 people were shot, one fatally, at a Willowbrook, Illinois mall after a Juneteenth celebration turned violent early Sunday morning.

2 of the wounded are in critical condition.

People scattered after gunshots erupted.

Police have not made any arrests so far.

WATCH:

ABC News reported:

At least 20 people were injured, one fatally, when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a Juneteenth celebration in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded about 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall in Willowbrook, about 23 miles west of Chicago, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunfire erupted during a large gathering to commemorate Juneteenth, Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District told ABC Chicago station WLS-TV.

Victims were taken to multiple area hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. One person was pronounced dead and at least two were in critical condition, Deputy Chief Eric Swanson of the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference.

No arrests have been announced.