Over 17% of Annual US Firearm Homicides Reported in Strict Gun-Control State, California: CDC Data

Democrat state California, known for having some of the most strict gun-control laws in the US, accounted for over 17 percent of annual firearm-related murders across the nation, Breitbart reported citing recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Everytown for Gun Safety ranks California as the no.1 in the US when it comes to gun control.

According to CDC figures, despite the Golden State’s strict gun control regulations, which include universal background checks, waiting periods, and bans on many types of firearms, it has been unable to curb the surge in gun-related deaths.

Breitbart reported:

PEW Research reported that CDC figures show 20,958 people were murdered with firearms in 2021. The CDC’s state-by-state map shows that 3,576 of those murders occurred in California alone. California gun controls include universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a 10-day waiting period, a red flag law, firearm registration requirements, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase each month, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among many other controls. Yet California is also number one for “active shooter incidents,” according to FBI figures. When California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) contrasts gun violence in his state with that of other states–especially red states–he does not mention California firearm homicides. Rather, he talks about homicide rates and claims a lower rate in California than in other states. By shifting the focus to rates, Newsom does not mention that Mississippi only had 962 firearm homicides compared to 3,576 such homicides in California.

According to California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, despite the strictest gun-control, “many Californians still suffer the harm of gun violence. Someone is killed with a gun every three hours in California.”